FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating an incident at O’Sullivan’s Irish-Italian Pub on West Main Street after reports of more than 20 tires getting slashed in the parking lot after a man was refused entry.

O’Sullivan’s long-time owner Frank Casagrande Wednesday confirmed the incident and said the Fort Wayne police are looking into it.

It’s up to the police to charge the individual responsible for slashing tires, Casagrande said.

“I’m familiar with it. I’m absolutely aware of it,” Casagrande said. The pub and owners will celebrate 45 years of existence next week, he added.

Patron’s slashed tire

Patron’s flat tire

O’Sullivan’s Italian-Irish Pub

O’Sullivan’s Main Street sign

O’Sullivan’s, at the corner of Runnion Avenue and West Main Street, has surveillance cameras inside and out on a 24/7 basis, Casagrande said.

That would give hope to patrons who were exiting the bar just before midnight on July 3 or just after on July 4 who found their tires slashed, one woman reported to WANE 15.

She said in an email that she was sitting at the bar with friends when a client came in yelling that someone had slashed tires on cars. She didn’t leave the bar until around 12:20 a.m. and took a photo at 12:24 a.m. which she sent to WANE 15.

She and other victims parked their cars in the O’Sullivan’s parking lot across the street from the restaurant on Runnion. She noticed her back left tire was flat and the tire on the neighboring car was, too.

She heard reports that more people came out to find their tires slashed, sometimes more than one.

“An unidentified man said the suspect’s name and said he was refused entry, then proceeded to kick over the ebikes and then started going after people’s cars,” the woman reported.

A police officer gave her the control number for the incident as she changed her own tire. The officer told her there were so many victims that each victim needed to self-report the incident online. The officer also said “the guy was apprehended.”

When she drove by the next day, she noticed there were several cars in the parking lot with jacks under them.

She asked to remain anonymous, for fear of reprisal.

WANE 15 requested the police report from the Fort Wayne Police Department, but has yet to receive it.