Slam City Skate Park holds fourth Art in the Skate Park fundraiser

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Art in the Skate Park returned to raise money for the city’s only indoor skate park.

Artists from around the area painted custom, one-of-a-kind skateboards and donated them to be auctioned off at the event. Money raised will go to support the skate park as well as fund other events at the park. Owner and operator Rich Hoppe said Art in the Skate Park is a popular event for them because so many of their target sports audience is also embedded in Fort Wayne’s creative community.

“Creativity, art and action sports tend to lend a hand to each other,” Hoppe said. “They tend to lie together because there’s a lot of creative people that that skateboard ride BMX bikes ride scooters, nowadays, roller skates, rollerblades, and then a lot of them are photographers DJs.”

While the event supports the skate park, Hoppe said that it also gives the park a chance to support the artists who frequent their space.

“It’s definitely an art show but it’s also our way of supporting that end of our culture for the artist themselves,” said Hoppe. “So, this is a one-of-a-kind show because it’s not featuring any one person. We’re featuring art in our city. So that’s what makes it unique.”

Slam City Skate Park opened its doors two years ago. The space was previously a metal recycling facility, and Hoppe said a lot of work has gone into renovating it in the time since they opened. They are also close to expanding their operations as well.

“We’re getting ready to open up our a shop inside,” said Hoppe. “We’re going to be doing bike repairs; we’re going to be selling bicycles, selling skateboards, selling skate materials, scooters, things that nature and also doing some repair work. So, if you need stuff fixed, we’ll do it here.”

They also will be moving from only being open during the winter time to being open all year-round.