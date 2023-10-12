Columbia City, Ind. (WANE) – Columbia City is getting in the Halloween spirit by hosting its inaugural Skeleton Festival.

All around Columbia City, many businesses have skeleton displays up for residents and visitors to see and get them in the holiday spirit.

The business with the best display will win a prize. The categories are 1st, 2nd, 3rd, honorable mention, and people’s choice. Some displays include dancing skeletons, firemen and policemen skeletons, and a dog skeleton.

“My daughter got this started. She contacted all the businesses through Facebook, saying dress a skeleton according to your business. They’ve all done such an amazing job and are so creative. It’s going to be tough to judge this year.” Konnie Lutz, Columbia City resident

Judging has already started for the contest, but businesses are still welcome to get in the spirit and dress up a skeleton.

The skeletons will be up through the month of October.