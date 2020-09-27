Six people injured in two vehicle crash on West Jefferson Boulevard

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a two vehicle crash that left six people with injuries. Three of those people suffered life-threatening injuries.

Fort Wayne Police responded to the intersection of West Jefferson Boulevard and Catalpa Street around 1:10 a.m. Sunday morning in reference to a crash with injuries.

Police dispatch received several cars indicating the crash involved a Dodge Charger and a Chevy Equinox. Officers arrived on the scene and found 3 people were in each vehicle.

Police said all six occupants had varying degrees of injuries and were transported to local hospitals for treatment. One person in the Charger and two people in the Equinox suffered life-threatening injuries.

Fort Wayne Police’s preliminary investigation indicates the Charger was traveling eastbound of Jefferson Blvd. and the Equinox was traveling westbound on Jefferson. The Charger crossed the center and struck the Equinox.

Police said investigators confirmed alcohol and speed were contributing factors in the crash on behalf of the driver of the Charger.

Jefferson Blvd. is closed to all traffic between Lindenwood Avenue and Main Street while investigators process the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.