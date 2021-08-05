FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Downtown Improvement District is making it easier to sit down and stay a while in downtown Fort Wayne. Throughout the summer, seating has been added all across Fort Wayne, most recently with the addition of the PNC Plaza.

Lewis Street Grill and Big Apple Pizza are two restaurants who have added parklets in front of the restaurant to increase outdoor seating and customers. It all began with the porch off Calhoun three years ago which has been a success. The goal behind the project was to create spaces for people to be outside, whether eating, relaxing or enjoying the company of others.

These additions are funded by the CARES act relief program. These businesses have created spaces for people to be outside and spread out and it has increased customers has well.

“When we talk to businesses they are saying they’ve got lots and lots of people saying they are coming to use this. We’ve had all this trouble with COVID over the last 18 months now and it’s nice to create spaces that their customers can use,” Michael Galbraith with the Downtown Improvement District says. “When people see people downtown, there’s almost a visible change in their attitude,” Galbraith continues.

Galbraith says that DID wants to ensure the use of downtown matches with the parking that is available. The parklets should be removed for the winter at the end of October.