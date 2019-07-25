Sister Elise Kriss, USF president, to retire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Sister Elise Kriss, the longtime president of the University of Saint Francis, has announced plans to retire next year.

Kriss will conclude her tenure June 30, 2020, the university said. She told the USF Board of Trustees about her retirement plans on Wednesday.

Kriss will complete her 27th year as president of the private liberal arts university.

Since July 1993, I have been privileged to serve this wonderful university by working with the board, the campus community and the Fort Wayne community during an era of tremendous change and growth. We have collaborated on projects both large and small. We’ve teamed to cultivate growth in our academic programs, in athletics and the arts, and in the addition of many new academic and related facilities that have strengthened the university, allowing it to meet the needs of today’s students. During this time, we have not only remained faithful, but we have deepened the impact of our Catholic and Franciscan mission and values. In my final year as president, I look forward to working with the board and the campus community to begin to implement the new strategic plan to set the best possible groundwork for the university and its future leadership. I also look forward to working with the entire campus community—board, faculty, staff, and students—on all the usual events of the upcoming academic year.” Sister Elise Kriss, USF president

The university said in a news release that the Provincial leadership, working closely with the USF Board of Trustees, will appoint the next president. A time table was not given.