FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you are out and about this morning you will likely hear the statewide tornado drill at 10:15 am. The drill is a part of Indiana’s Severe Weather Preparedness Week.

While severe weather preparedness is a year-round endeavor this week is a good time to make or reevaluate your plan to keep you and your family safe.

Make sure to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts, at all hours of the day. The WANE Wx App can be set up to give you alerts for your exact location. NOAA Weather Radios are also a great tool to wake you in the middle of the night when severe weather threatens.

Know where to go for shelter at home, work, or school. Pick a location in the most interior portion of the structure, away from doors and windows, and cover your head if possible.

For those that struggle with storm anxiety, think about what exactly it is about severe weather or storms that make you afraid, stressed, or nervous. For some, it could be the thunder or flashes of lightning. It can also be the anticipation or uncertainty of what might happen. Focus on what you can control. Learn how storms form, and what terms the weather service uses when communicating threats, so you can be aware and prepared for any situation.

“When we issue a watch, it means that the conditions are favorable for the development of severe weather all the ingredients are there, they just haven’t come together yet to make a severe storm,” explained Michael Lewis, Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the National Weather Service Northern Indiana. “When we issue a warning, that’s the time that you need to take action. You need to seek shelter. A warning means that everything has come together and that storm is severe and has the capability of producing life-threatening and severe weather.”

Remember that storm sirens are only designed to be heard outdoors and should not be relied on for alerts when you are indoors. That’s why it’s important to have multiple ways to receive alerts.

More information for Severe Weather Preparedness Week can be found here.