ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A sinkhole has opened along a stretch of road southeast of Fort Wayne.

The Allen County Highway Department said Tuesday that Adams Center Road has been closed from Tillman Road to Maples Road due to a sinkhole.

Traffic Alert: Adams Center Road between Tillman Road and Maples Road closed for emergency repair due to sinkhole thru July 16. — Allen County INfo (@allencountyinfo) July 13, 2021

The stretch should be closed through Friday afternoon as crews work to repair the road.