ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A sinkhole has forced an emergency closure of a section of northbound S.R. 3 in northwest Allen County.

INDOT said the sinkhole opened up on the shoulder of the northbound lanes of S.R. 3, between Gump Road and Old Lima Road in Huntertown.

INDOT has closed both northbound lanes so crews can safely assess and fix the issue.

A timetable was not immediately known.

(INDOT)

Motorists should use Old Lima Road to West Gump Road to get around the closure, INDOT said.