FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Ireland is coming to Fort Wayne, in the form of Christmas. SING! An Irish Christmas is making a stop at the Embassy Theatre on Sunday, December 22nd.

The concert used to be featured on the BBC for years, but its been reinvented around “ten most essential carols in history.” Keith & Kristyn Getty are joined by instrumentalists. They’ll fuse together Celtic, Bluegrass, Americana, modern and classical music.

The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Click here for tickets.