Sinbad to perform at Clyde Theatre

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Standup comedian Sinbad will bring his act to Fort Wayne next month.

Sinbad will perform at the Clyde Theatre on Friday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m.

Sinbad has been ranked as one of the “100 Greatest Standups of All Time” by Comedy Central. Over a career that has spanned more than four decades, he has starred in two Comedy Central specials and four HBO comedy specials, and appeared in feature films like “Jingle All the Way” and “Good Burger,” as well as the FX super series “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

Tickets for Sinbad’s show at the Clyde are available online at www.clydetheatre.com, over the phone at (800) 514-3849 or in person at The Clyde box office (open Mondays, 2-6PM and Wednesdays, 12-4PM), all three Wooden Nickel Records locations, Neat Neat Neat Records and Sweetwater Sound.

Seating is reserved and capacity is limited.