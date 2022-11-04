SPENCERVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert is in effect, for a man missing from Spencerville.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Collin Quaintance, a 20-year-old white male, 6 feet tall, 145 pounds, brown hair with blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, dark colored sweatpants and Adidas slide shoes.

Collin was last seen on Thursday, November 3rd, at 6:30 p.m. He is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Collin Quaintance, contact the Allen County Sheriff’s Department at 260-449-3000 or 911.