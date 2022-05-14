RICHMOND Ind. (WANE) – The Cambridge City Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Joel Alicea, a 41-year-old Hispanic male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 153 pounds, black hair with brown eyes.

Joel Alicea is missing from Richmond, Indiana which is 73 miles east of Indianapolis and was last seen on Monday, May 09, 2022 12:19 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Joe Alicea, contact the Cambridge City Police Department at 765-478-1231 or 911.