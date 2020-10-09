Silver Alert issued for Noble County woman

KIMMELL, Ind. (WANE) A Silver Alert has been issued for a Noble County woman who was last seen on Wednesday at around 7 p.m.

Jennifer Wines, 48, is described as 5′ 4″ tall, weighing 180 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. She’s believed to be driving a black 2000 Chevrolet Impala with an Indiana plate of XMV257. Wines is from Kimmell and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Jennifer Wines, contact the Noble County Sheriff’s Department at 260-636-2182 or 911.