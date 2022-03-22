NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a New Haven teen.

The New Haven Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Karen Garcia, a 15 year old Hispanic female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 160 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a black and red shirt, black leggings and black shoes.

Karen is missing from New Haven, Indiana and was last seen on Monday, March 21, 2022 at 10:00 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Karen Garcia, contact the New Haven Police Department at 260-748-7080 or 911.