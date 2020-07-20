Silver Alert issued for missing Warsaw woman

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

Alberta Sue Wamsley

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Alberta Sue Wamsley, am 84 year old white female, 5 feet 1 inches, 132 pounds, white hair with blue eyes and was last seen wearing yellow and white loose fitting pajamas, and is possibly driving a silver 2008 Chevrolet Impala with Indiana license plate VCS138.

Alberta is missing from Warsaw, Indiana which is 126 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 4:30 pm. Alberta is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Alberta Sue Wamsley, contact the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department 574-267-5667 extension 5 or 911.