Silver alert issued for missing Warsaw boy

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Aiden Elijah Adee, a 12-year-old boy, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 108 pounds, red hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black ball cap, black and blue coat, black vest, and blue jeans.

Aiden is missing from Warsaw, Indiana and was last seen on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 9:30 pm. He is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Aiden Elijah Adee, contact the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office at 574-267-5667 or 911.