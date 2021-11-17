Silver Alert issued for missing Wabash Co. man

James Conley

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Wabash County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of James Conley, 56.

He is described as:

White, male

5 feet 9 inches tall

145 pounds

Bald with green eyes

He was last seen driving a white 2002 Dodge Ram truck with Indiana license plate RRL985.

James is missing from Liberty Mills, Indiana which is 115 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at 10:30 am. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on James Conley, contact the Wabash County Sheriff’s Department at 260-563-9223 or 911.