A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Syracuse Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Joshua Coburn, a 44 year old white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 195 pounds, gray hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a black jacket and brown pants.

Joshua is missing from Syracuse, Indiana which is 140 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 4:00 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Joshua Coburn, contact the Syracuse Police Department at 574-457-5333 or 911.