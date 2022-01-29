Silver Alert issued for missing North Manchester woman

Penelope Kelsey

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The North Manchester Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Penelope Kelsey, a 50-year-old white female, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 150 pounds, brown hair with hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Penelope is missing from North Manchester, which is 112 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Thursday, January 27 at 10 p.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Penelope Kelsey, contact the North Manchester Police Department at 260-563-1111 or 911.