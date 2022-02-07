Silver Alert issued for missing North Manchester woman canceled

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WANE) — A statewide Silver Alert issued for a North Manchester woman who went missing late last month has been canceled.

It was Jan. 29 when the North Manchester Police Department said it was investigating the disappearance of Penelope Kelsey, a 50-year-old woman last seen two days prior. She was believed to be in extreme danger and possibly in need of medical assistance, police said.

Police asked anyone with information to call the North Manchester Police Department.

On Monday then, police canceled the Silver Alert. No other information was provided.