Lillian Englehart

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The New Haven Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 14-year-old Lillian Englehart. Lillian is described by police as a white female, 5 feet tall, 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Sunday at 12:15 a.m., wearing a black rimmed glasses, a hooded sweatshirt and pants.

Lillian is missing from New Haven, which is 130 miles northeast of Indianapolis. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Lillian Englehart, contact the New Haven Police Department at 260-748-7080 or 911.