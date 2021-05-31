Silver Alert issued for missing Marion man

MARION, Ind. (WANE) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man out of Marion.

The Marion Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Phillip Collins, a 62 year old white male, 6 feet tall, 250 pounds, gray hair with blue eyes, and last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black pants.

Phillip was last seen on Monday, May 31, 2021 at 2:35 am. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Phillip Collins, contact the Marion Police Department at 765-662-9981 or 911.