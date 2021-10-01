Silver Alert issued for missing Warsaw man

Courtesy of the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Stanley Alspaugh, a 70 year old white male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 235 pounds, blond hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a short sleeve shirt, dark blue jeans and black tennis shoes, and driving a silver 2004 Ford Explorer with Indiana registration VKK333.

Stanley is missing from Warsaw, Indiana which is 120 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 1:00 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Stanley Alspaugh, contact the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office at 574-267-5667 or 911.