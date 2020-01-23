Silver Alert issued for missing Goshen man

GOSHEN, Ind. (WANE) — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a 75-year-old Goshen man.

The Goshen Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 75-year-old Dennis L. Heminger of Goshen.

Heminger is described as having gray hair and gray eyes, 5 foot six inches tall weighing about 180 pounds.

Dennis L. Heminger

Police said he was last seen wearing a dark blue coat, blue jeans, dark shoes, and glasses.

Heminger is missing from Goshen, Indiana which is 115 miles north of Indianapolis.

He was last seen on Wednesday, January 22th at 3:30 p.m.

Police believe Heminger to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Dennis L. Heminger, contact the Goshen Police Department at 574-533-4151 or 911.