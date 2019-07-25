Silver Alert issued for missing Fort Wayne woman

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a Fort Wayne woman who was last seen Wednesday morning.

Fort Wayne police say 61-year-old Pamela Dipzinski was last seen around 8:00 a.m. at 204 Northeast Drive. She is about 5’6” and weighs around 140 lbs. A description of her clothing was not given.

Police say Dipzinski regularly visits Starbucks at 301 E. Coliseum and Walmart at 5311 Coldwater Rd.

She is believed to be traveling on foot.

Authorities say she has been diagnosed with depression and suffers from severe headaches and a bleeding ulcer.

Anyone who comes into contact with Pamela Dipzinski is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1336 or the police desk at 427-1222.