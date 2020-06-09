Silver Alert issued for missing Fort Wayne teen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The Allen County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Isabelle Katherine McClain, a 17 year old, white female, 5 feet tall, 205 pounds, red hair with hazel eyes. Isabelle was last seen wearing gray pajama pants and a blue pajama shirt. There is no vehicle information at this time.

Isabelle is missing from Fort Wayne, Indiana, which is 126 miles northeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 8:17 pm. Isabelle is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Isabelle McClain, contact the Allen County Sheriff’s Department at 260-449-3000 or dial 911.