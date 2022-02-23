FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A statewide Silver Alert was issued Wednesday night for a man missing from Fort Wayne.

Randall Walker, 51, is 5 feet 9 inches tall, 254 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and grey fleece jacket and brown or burgundy pants.

Fort Wayne police said he was last seen around noon on Wednesday in Fort Wayne. He’s believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Anyone with any information about Walker or where he might be should call the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-2213 or 911.

No other details were released.