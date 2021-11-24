Silver Alert issued for missing Fort Wayne man

Local News
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for 33-year-old Joshua Beverly.

Joshua Beverly

Beverly is described as:

  • White, male
  • 6 feet tall
  • 180 pounds
  • Brown hair with brown eyes
  • Last seen wearing a black jacket and jeans

Joshua is missing from Fort Wayne, Indiana which is 126 miles northeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Monday, November 22, 2021, at 5:00 am. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. 

If you have any information on Joshua Beverly, contact the Parkview Health Police Department at 260-373-3300 or 911.

