Silver Alert issued for missing Fort Wayne man

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for 33-year-old Joshua Beverly.

Joshua Beverly

Beverly is described as:

White, male

6 feet tall

180 pounds

Brown hair with brown eyes

Last seen wearing a black jacket and jeans

Joshua is missing from Fort Wayne, Indiana which is 126 miles northeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Monday, November 22, 2021, at 5:00 am. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Joshua Beverly, contact the Parkview Health Police Department at 260-373-3300 or 911.