Silver Alert issued for missing Fort Wayne man

Photo courtesy of the City of Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Silver Alert has been issued for Terence Hughes, 67, who was last seen Monday evening.

Hughes is described as:

  • White, male
  • 6’2” tall
  • 225 lbs
  • Brown medium length hair
  • Moustache and beard
  • Brown eyes

He was last seen at approximately 11 p.m. on Monday in the 900 block of E. State Boulevard, according to the City of Fort Wayne. Hughes may be wearing a blue or brown coat with blue jeans or camo colored pants. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. 

If you see Hughes you are asked to call 911 as he may be prone to aggression.

