Silver Alert issued for missing Fort Wayne man

The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Larry Wayne Jackson, an 82- year-old white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 187 pounds, gray hair with hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a Marine Corps cap, red t-shirt and blue jeans, and driving a white 2004 GMC Canyon Truck with Indiana plate D808DZ.

Larry was last seen on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 8:45 am. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Larry Wayne Jackson, contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or 911.