Silver Alert issued for missing Bluffton man

A statewide Silver Alert has been declared as authorities in Bluffton search for a missing man.

Brad Stacy, 41, was last seen around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Stacy is described as a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue tank top, gray sweat shorts and gray Nike shoes.

Bluffton Police said Stacy is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Brady Stacy, contact the Bluffton Police Department at (260) 824-3320 or 911.