Silver Alert issued for missing Berne teenager

BERNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing girl from Berne.

The Berne Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Kaleigh Wynn, a 16 year old white female, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 120 pounds, faded pink hair with hazel eyes, last seen wearing a dark colored long sleeve shirt, black colored athletic shorts, and sandals.

Kaleigh is missing from Berne, Indiana which is 118 miles northeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 5:30 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Kaleigh Wynn, contact the Berne Police Department at 260-724-5345 extension 1 or 911.