Silver Alert issued for missing Berne man

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing man from Berne.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Kenneth Piercy, a 47 year old white male, 6 feet tall, 208 pounds, red hair with hazel eyes, and last seen wearing a black tank top, gray sweatpants, and red shorts.

Kenneth was last seen on Sunday, July 4, 2021 at 2:00 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. 

If you have any information on Kenneth Piercy, contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Department at 260-724-5345 or 911.

