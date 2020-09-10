Silver Alert issued for missing Auburn teen

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared as authorities search for a missing 16-year-old from Auburn.

Aaron David Smith is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 120 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing blue-rimmed glasses, a dark-colored t-shirt, and blue jeans.

He was last seen on Wednesday at 10:10 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Aaron David Smith, contact the Auburn Police Department at 260-333-7911 or 911.