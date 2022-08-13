FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Lansing Police Department in Michigan is investigating the disappearance of Vance Beasley, described as a 68-year-old white male, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes. Beasley was last seen driving a blue 2010 Subaru Outback with Michigan license plate J8031.

Beasley is missing from Lansing, Michigan and was last seen in Fort Wayne on August 3 at 11:41 a.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Vance Beasley, contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-7600 or 911.