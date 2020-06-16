Silver Alert issued for Kosciusko County man

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department is look for Monte Wilson, 76, who was last seen Sunday, June 14 at 7 p.m.

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Kosciusko County man.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Monte Wilson, 76, who was last seen Sunday, June 14 at 7 p.m. in Sidney, Indiana.

Wilson is described as a white male, 5’6″, 200 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Investigators said he was last seen wearing a green or blue shirt and may also be driving a black 2020 Ford Escape with an temporary Indiana plate.

The sheriff’s department said Wilson is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Monte Wilson, contact the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department at (574)267-5667 option 5, or 911.