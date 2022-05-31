HUNTINGTON, Ind.(WANE) A Silver Alert has been declared for a Huntington teen. Evan Timmons, 17, is described as 5′ 6″ tall, weighing 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black sweatpants, and black Under Armour tennis shoes.

Timmons was last seen Monday, May 30, at 10:52 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Evan Timmons, contact the Huntington Police Department at 260-356-7110 or 911.