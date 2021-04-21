Silver Alert issued for Fort Wayne woman

The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Evelyn Williams, a 95 year old white female, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 110 pounds, brown hair with green eyes, last seen wearing a black and white coat with a purple scarf, and driving a silver 1999 Buick LeSabre with Indiana license plate 249BGH.

Evelyn was last seen on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 10:30 am. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Evelyn Williams, contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1222 or 911.