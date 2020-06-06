Silver Alert issued for Fort Wayne man

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a Fort Wayne man. The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 50-year-old Trent D. Thomas.

Thomas is described at 5’7″, 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen on Monday, June 1st around 10 a.m. He is believed to be in danger, and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Thomas, you’re asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-2020, 260-427-2013, or 911.