Silver Alert issued for Fairmount woman

FAIRMOUNT, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police have declared a Silver Alert for a woman missing out of Grant County.

Shirley Haynes, 74

Shirley Haynes, 74, of Fairmount was last seen on Saturday, July 10 at 1:00 p.m. Haynes, a 184-pound white woman with brown hair and brown eyes, was last seen wearing a gray flannel shirt with flowers and gray sweatpants. She is believed to be driving a silver 2009 Cheverlot Impala with Indiana license plate D667NG.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. If you have any information on Shirley Haynes, contact the Fairmount Police Department at (765) 668-8168 or 911.