Silver Alert issued for elderly Fort Wayne man suffering from dementia

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Sliver Alert has been declared for a Fort Wayne man.

The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Herman Thomas Hayworth, a 91 year old white male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 180 pounds, white hair with blue eyes.

Hayworth was last seen wearing a camo colored “Navy” hat, dark heavy winter coat, and khaki pants. He was driving a tan 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis sedan, Indiana license plate YKC967.

Hayworth was last seen on Thursday around 7:30 a.m. at the BP Lassus in Roanoke. He left going eastbound from the gas station but has not returned home. Fort Wayne police added that Hayworth currently suffers with memory issues and has been diagnosed with dementia.

If you have any information on Herman Thomas Hayworth, contact the FWPD at 260-423-1336 or 911.