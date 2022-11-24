A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Bluffton Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Jake Steffen, a 21-year-old Black male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 180 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing an orange plaid coat with black hood, red t-shirt, dark jeans, black shoes, and black gloves.

Jake is missing from Bluffton, Indiana which is about 25 miles south of Fort Wayne. He was last seen on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 7:40 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Jake Steffen, contact the Bluffton Police Department at 260-824-3320 or 911.