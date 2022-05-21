HARTFORD CITY, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating the disappearance of Richard Godschalk, a 64 year old white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 165 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a t-shirt and blue jeans, and driving a white and grey 2000 Ford Econoline van with Indiana registration SGJ938.

Photo of Richard Godschalk

Godschalk is missing from Hartford City, Indiana which is 80 miles northeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 12:00 pm. Police say he is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Richard Godschalk, contact the Hartford City Police Department at 765-348-0930 or 911.