COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a girl missing from Columbia City.

The Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post and the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the disappearance of Emery Osborne, described as a 12-year-old white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 145 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen Monday morning at 7 a.m. wearing a maroon shirt, navy blue shorts, white flip flops and walking her dog in the area of East Hiler Road. The dog has since returned home.

Emery is missing from Columbia City, which is 120 miles northeast of Indianapolis. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Emery Osborne, contact the Indiana State Police at 260-432-8661 or 911.