Silver Alert for missing Fort Wayne teen canceled

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert declared after a Fort Wayne teen went missing Friday morning has been canceled.

The Fort Wayne Police Department was investigating the disappearance of Javier Ramon Andrade, a 16-year-old who went missing from 1215 Scott Ave. in Fort Wayne. He was last seen around 1:10 a.m. Friday, and authorities said he was believed to be in extreme danger and possibly in need of medical assistance. 

Without additional information, state police said around 9:15 that the Silver Alert had been canceled.

