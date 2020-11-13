Berne Police issue Silver Alert for missing 16 year old

The Berne Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Cheyanne Englehardt, a 16 year old white female, 5 feet 7 inches, 120 pounds, blonde hair with blue eyes, and last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue fuzzy pajamas. She was last seen getting into a maroon 2003 Honda Civic with Indiana license plate WKQ301. She is believed to be in the company of Jacob Easton, a 25 year old white male, 6 feet 1 inch, 125 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes, and Dillon Kimble, a 26 year old white male, 5 feet 6 inches, 135 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Cheyanne is missing from Portland, Indiana which is 95 miles northeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 6:00 am. She is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Cheyanne Englehardt, contact the Berne Police Department at (260) 724-5345 extension 1 or 911.