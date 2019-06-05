Silver Alert declared for Plainfield man

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A Silver Alert has been declared for Alvin Epperson of Plainfield Indiana.

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WANE) - Indiana State Police have declared a Silver Alert for a Plainfield man. The alert says the Avon Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 72-year-old Alvin Epperson.

Epperson is described as white man, 5 feet 6 inches, 155 pounds, with white hair and hazel eyes. Police say he is missing half of his index finger on his left hand and has two medically drilled holes on the top of his head and two scars on his abdomen.

Epperson was last seen wearing a long sleeve collared shirt and blue jeans around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4th.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.



He could be driving a red 2012 Ford Escape with Indiana plate D890UC. The Escape has scrapes on the passenger side of the rear bumper and scrapes and dents on the front bumper.

If you have any information on Alvin Epperson's disappearance, call 911, or Avon Police at 317-272-4485.