Silver Alert declared for Muncie girl

MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) – A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a Muncie girl. Police are looking for 10-year-old Savannah Kay Grace Warfield.

She is described as 4’10”, 70 pounds, red hair with blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a burgundy cardigan and pink nightgown.

Police said Warfield was last seen around 12:30 a.m. in Muncie. She is believed to be in extreme danger, and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Savannah Kay Grace Warfield, contact the Muncie Police Department at 765-747-4838 or 911.