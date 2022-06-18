Mary Ann Rassi

MILFORD, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Mary Ann Rassi, an 88-year-old white female, 5’2″, 135 lbs, with gray hair and brown eyes. Rassi was last seen wearing a green shirt, blue checkered pajama pants and black shoes, and she was driving a cream 2005 Lincoln Town Car with an Indiana plate UEX526.

Rassi is missing from Milford, which is 139 miles north of Indianapolis. She was last seen Saturday at 9:18 a.m.

Rassi is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. If you have any information on Mary Ann Rassi, contact the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department at 574-267-5667 or 911.